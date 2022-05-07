Gadkari inspects start-up products related to commuting and transport under STP

Automobile Industry is growing and there is wide scope for the start –ups in the country: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today said with the help of proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material and marketing there is wide scope for the start ups in the automobile industry. Use of electric vehicles in the county is increasing and Pune has the potential to become transport hub for these vehicles.

Shri Gadkari today inspected a selection of start-up products related to transport and commuting at a special interactive function organised by Science and Technology Park, Pune. Shri Gadkari also conducted virtual inauguration of Green Joules – a Start-Up under STP (Pune) for converting agro industrial waste into useable diesel fuel.

Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister said that the new technology with use of Ethanol, and other bio fuels are cost effective, pollution free, substitutes for imports. Automobile Industry is growing in the country. Almost all the reputed brands are present. The major manufacturers want to export their products from India. This industry has huge potential and can offer major job opportunities in the country, he added.

He further added that there is a need to focus on research and start-ups as per the local needs. He also emphasized the need for coordination, cooperation and communication about the new technology with in the various government departments. The Minister further said that we have to think about viable alternatives to imports and alternative fuels for the growth of the country.

Dr. Anita Gupta, Adviser and Head Nation Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, Dept. Of Science and Technology, Govt. of India said, “Inducting entrepreneurship in start-ups is one of the main objectives of DST and we are working closely with aspiring innovators to help them see their projects become reality”.

Mr. Dilip Band, President of the Board of Science and Technology Park; Mr. Pratap Pawar, Chairman Sakal Media Group and Vice President of the Board of Science and Technology Park, Dr. Rajendra Jagdale, Director General and CEO of STP (Pune) and other dignitaries were also present.

Scitech Park, established in 1986, is promoted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. It acts as a bridge between Industry – Research – Academia; to promote S&T innovations and entrepreneurship.

STP (Pune) provides all support and services needed by entrepreneurs and start-ups including (i) coaching and mentoring in IPR, technology management, strategic planning, business development, financial modeling, accounting, HR etc. and (ii) physical infrastructure like prototyping facility, small manufacturing setups, shared R&D facilities, co-working spaces etc.

STP also conducts training programmes in entrepreneurships, provides sustenance grants to early innovators, prototyping grants and seed funds to startups; mainly extended by DST and recently received from DPIIT. So far, 168 start-ups are supported by Scitech Park; and 81 start-ups are funded with nearly Rs. 13 Cr (Approx. 1.75 M USD) in sectors such as electric mobility, waste processing, renewable energy, pollution control, health & diagnostics, education, energy efficient devices, green building materials etc.

START-UP Products displayed at the event:

Fuel from Agri Industrial Waste by Greenjoules Pvt Ltd and Manufacturing Plant

Plastic & Thermocol to Fuel & Paint by G D Environmental Pvt Ltd

Electric Gypsy Retrofit Kit by Pixy Electric Cars Pvt Ltd

Electric Scooter for Last Mile Delivery by Ashnni Motors Pvt Ltd

Electric Sowing Implement by RowbotixAgtech Pvt Ltd



