Gadkari Inaugurates Several Development Projects In UP

Lucknow: Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated several development schemes and projects in western Uttar Pradesh and claimed that Narendra Modi government was committed for development of farmers, poor and other sections of society without any discrimination.

Mr Gadkari inaugurated Rs 6376 crore development schemes related to 'Namami Gange' project in Meerut. Apart from that, he laid foundation of four lane roads from Meerut to Nazirabad and Gadmukteshwar to Meerut. Union Minister claimed that government was preparing to send sugar to Bangladesh via waterways. He said after development of roads in western UP region the development of the area will be achieved swiftly. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also addressed the gathering. He said BJP will bag more than 75 seats in UP in Lok Sabha elections. UNI