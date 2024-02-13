Gadkari Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stones Of 30 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 4,755 Crore In Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Haridwar (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 30 National Highway projects worth Rs 4,755 crore in Haridwar, Uttarakhand in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami , MP Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Chief Minister and MP Shri Tirath Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Dr. Kalpana Saini , MP Shri Naresh Bansal ,Uttarakhand ministers and MP-MLAs, officials and other dignitaries.

The projects inaugurated today include widening of 2-lane paved shoulder from Lameri to Karnaprayag in Rudraprayag and Chamoli and Dudhdhari elevated flyover in Haridwar. These projects will not only ease transportation but will also provide better connectivity from Rishikesh to the India-China border. The flyover will provide relief from traffic jams in religious city Haridwar and it will be easier to reach other religious places. Uttarakhand will achieve a faster pace of development with the construction of 28 projects whose foundation stones were laid today. The journey of devotees on Chardham routes will be facilitated. Connectivity of Uttarakhand with other states will increase accelerating economic and social development.