Gadkari inaugurates 11 flyovers on eight-lane Delhi-Panipat NH section

Chandigarh: On Tuesday, Nitin Gadkari, minister of transport and highways for the Indian Union, dedicated 11 flyovers along the eight-lane National Highway connecting Delhi and Panipat. The 24 km long project that cost almost Rs 900 crore to complete is now complete. Gadkari also announced the allocation of Rs 300 crore through the 'Setu Bharatam Yojana' to eliminate all railway level crossings in Haryana through the construction of ROB and RUB.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister in a speech he delivered at a special event held in Sonipat to mark the occasion.

According to a press release from Gadkari's Ministry, 100 projects in Haryana are now under construction and are scheduled for completion by the end of the year 2024.—Inputs from Agence