Gadkari Declares Betwa River As Waterway, Reiterates 'Dream' Remark

Jhansi: Union Minister of Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Sunday declared Betwa river as a waterway, adding that he is not among those who show dreams, but among those who fulfill them.

"I declare 550 km long Betwa river as a waterway on behalf of my department. I'm not one of those who shows people dreams, I also fulfill those dreams," Gadkari said while addressing the gathering.

This is not the first time the minister has used his 'dream' remark.

At an event in Mumbai recently, Gadkari had said, "People like leaders who sell them dreams. But if these dreams are not delivered, then they beat them up as well. I am not the one who only sells dreams, but I deliver 100 per cent what I talk about."Earlier in the day, Gadkari, along with Union Minister Uma Bharti and deputy chief minister KP Maurya inaugurated several developmental projects here. (ANI)