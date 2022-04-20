Gadkari assures support for Bengal's development

Kolkata: West Bengal will get all the funds it requires for development of roads and national highways, union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Gadkari, who holds the shipping, road transport and highways portfolio, affirmed the ministry's support to the West Bengal government. "There is no problem on this... Mamata didi will get all the funds she needs for the state. We have good relations with Mamata didi," Gadkari told the media here in a video-conference. He was responding to a poser on Banerjee's repeated grievances regarding insufficient allocation of funds to her state for construction of roads and completion of pending highway and bypass projects. �IANS