Gadkari approves Rs 235.15 cr Rajasthan NH-25 upgrade

New Delhi (The Hawk): The upgradation and rehabilitation of the NH-25 Extension to 2-lanes with paved shoulders of the Ghagaria-Munabao section of District Barmer in Rajasthan has been approved under EPC mode at a cost of Rs. 235.15 crore, according to a series of tweets from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari.

According to him, the project will improve the route through Rajasthan's underdeveloped districts, resulting in increased economic growth and less congested traffic flow.

NH-68 (Jaisalmer-Barmer-Sanchor), NH-25 (Jodhpur-Pachpadra-Barmer), and NH-925 (Bakasar-Gagadiya) will also benefit from the project's improved connectivity, he continued.

According to Shri Gadkari, NH-25 (Ext.) connects Munabao, Dhanana, and Tanot to the Bharatmala road network that runs parallel to the international border (NH-70). Additionally, it links Munabao to the administrative centre for the Barmer district, which houses various military outposts. He claimed that from a strategic standpoint, this national highway is crucial for providing logistics to Munabao (the international border), which is currently served by a single lane.