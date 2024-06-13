G7 Outreach Summit an opportunity to deliberate issues crucial for Global South: PM Modi

Highlighting the commitment to strengthen the India-Italy strategic partnership, PM Modi will participate in the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia, focusing on key issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he is glad that his first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit and noted that the India is committed to consolidate its strategic partnership with Italy and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions.

PM Modi is travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on June 14 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that G7 Outreach Summit an opportunity to deliberate on issues crucial for Global South. He said focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean during the discussions.

"It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," he said.

PM Modi said he is looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," he said.

It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

The G7 Summit in Italy is being held on June 13 and 14.

—ANI