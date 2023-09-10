G20: World leaders hail PM Modi for 'decisive leadership', championing voice of Global South

New Delhi: Leaders from around the world praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his "decisive leadership" and his advocacy for the voice of the Global South during the two-day summit in India, which ended on Saturday.

All the delegates agreed that India's theme of "one earth, one family, one future" had struck a chord with them, and they applauded India's hospitality and Prime Minister Modi for leading a productive summit.

We have shown that we can work together when it counts by working together under India's leadership. "When you walk around in 'Bharat Mandapam,' and see the displays, we can see what PM Modi, the digital initiative, and technology can do—delivering service to people in remote corners of our nations," a source cited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as stating during one of the sessions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly urged for increasing G20 collaboration based on "the foundation created by the Indian presidency" while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised Prime Minister Modi for giving "great leadership" of the G20 during the summit.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting them and expressed optimism that the summit will be beneficial for "the only world we have."

According to reports, a number of world leaders have lauded the prime minister for "championing the voice of the Global South" and the historic decision to admit the African Union (AU) to the G20.

Vice President Joe Biden of the United States was reportedly cited as saying, "The African Union is a critical partner," while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You (Modi) are uniting us, holding us together, and reminding us that we can face adversity as one. The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Let me congratulate you (Modi) on your wisdom to bring AU to this table." Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her to the summit and for "raising the voice of the Global South."

She lauded the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' theme adopted by the G20, saying it promotes the equality of all people and the necessity of cooperation for a brighter future.

Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of Comoros and chairperson of the African Union, also expressed gratitude to India for its backing of the Comorians' presidential bid.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised the Indian presidency for making the Global South the focus of the G20, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praised India for its assistance in getting the AU accepted to the G20.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their professionalism in hosting the summit.

When I went to pay my respects to the great (Mahatma) Gandhi today, it moved me deeply. Gandhi has profound significance for me in my political life. "Nonviolence is a principle I adhere to," he declared.

For Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Modi of India, "people will remember us for what we accomplish" and "you have gathered us here to discuss on 'One Future' is very important," respectively.

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, thanked Prime Minister Modi for this "exceptional opportunity" and praised India's leadership for the "very successful outcome" at the G20.

Prime Minister Modi's "positive approach" was also praised by the Spanish delegate at the conference.

While the Omani delegate hailed Indian hospitality, the Mexican praised the "wonderful arrangement" for G20.

IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath, who met Prime Minister Modi at the G20 dinner, later wrote on X, "Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. "India's theme of 'one earth, one family, one future' struck a chord with all of the delegates. After the conference, World Bank President Ajay Banga praised India and its leadership, adding, "I compliment India and its leadership as also all G20 leaders for making sure that such a terrific declaration was achieved."—Inputs from Agencies