G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal

New Delhi: On Friday, Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, announced that the G20 trade and investment ministers meeting had agreed an outcome paper and chair's report that discussed fostering international commerce and providing assistance to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The minister, speaking after a two-day meeting here, noted that the paper had various new aspects.

WTO changes, digitalization, and future-proof global value chains are all discussed in the final paper. It's true that "we could not get consensus for obvious reasons" on one paragraph of the 17-page statement, he added, but that's it.—Inputs from Agencies