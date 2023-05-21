G20 tourism track meeting 'most significant event' in J-K, says Harshvardhan Shringla

Srinagar: According to G20 Chief Coordinator Harshvardhan Shringla on Sunday, the G20 Tourism Working Group conference here has the largest delegate attendance and would be the most major event held in Jammu and Kashmir.

This working group meeting has more international representatives present than either of the previous two. I can only say that we are overjoyed with the response. The conditions are right for a special gathering, Shringla informed the local press.

When asked why several member countries hadn't signed up for the working group meeting, Shringla provided this explanation.—Inputs frrom gencies