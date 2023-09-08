    Menu
    States & UTs

    G20 summit: Man arrested for posting false alert on social media in Delhi

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: A man was arrested on Friday from north Delhi for allegedly posting a false alert on social media, claiming that an auto-rickshaw was transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan area, a police official said.

    The Pragati Maidan area falls under New Delhi district, which has been termed the "Controlled Zone 1" for the G20 Summit and vehicular restrictions are imposed in the area. 

    According to police, on Friday, a Bhalswa Dairy resident posted a false alert on X about an auto-rickshaw allegedly transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan area.

    Bhalswa Dairy police located and apprehended the individual for disseminating misleading information to the public

    "Taking swift action on bomb threat hoax in #G20Summit area, #DelhiPolice’s P.S. Bhalswa Dairy team traced the accused and arrested him for spreading false information in public. Legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police wrote on X. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Arrested Man for False Alert Social Media False Alert Pragati Maidan Security G20 Summit Area Bhalswa Dairy Police Public Safety
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in