G20 Summit: Entry/exit at several Delhi Metro stations to remain closed

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 summit, several metro stations deemed sensitive will remain closed from September 8 to 10 due to security concerns, it was announce on Sunday.

In an order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Metro, has identified 39 metro stations for enhanced security measures, including the closure of certain entry and exit gates.

Among these, five metro stations — Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place — have been declared as sensitive, with all entry and exit gates closed.

In addition to these sensitive stations, certain gates of other metro stations will also remain closed for security reasons. These stations include R.K. Puram, Munirika, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, IIT, and Moti Bagh.

