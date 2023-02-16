    Menu
    India

    G20 summit security issues make 2023 important for Delhi Police: Shah

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February16/ 2023

    New Delhi: According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 2023 would be an important year for the Delhi Police because of the next G20 summit, which will be attended by officials from all over the world.

    At the Delhi Police's 76th Raising Day parade, Shah remembered Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal, who was killed by a snatcher in Mayapuri, west Delhi, just last month.

    Everyone was moved to tears by ASI Shambhu Dayal's ultimate sacrifice, and I join them in paying honour to him.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Amit Shah G20 summit Delhi Police
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in