G20 Sherpas focusing on sustainable and inclusive growth, not on contentious issue: Amitabh Kant

Hampi: On Thursday, the G20's top negotiators got down to business, setting aside the thorny concerns of the Ukraine crisis in order to focus on India's objective of ensuring inclusive global growth and solving the challenges facing the Global South.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant stated that while forging consensus on the outcome documents for the group's annual summit in September is a top priority, looking at "ambitious" topics of development, growth, finance, and digital transformation is the urgent priority.

On Thursday, the Sherpa track of negotiations between the G20 and invitee governments and delegates from many important international organisations got underway in this holy city.—Inputs from Agencies