G20 Leaders Endorses Goa Roadmap And ‘Travel For LiFE’ Program To Provide Big Boost To Tourism Sector

New Delhi (The Hawk): The G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi stands as a testament to India's leadership in fostering global unity and collaboration. The summit witnessed the convergence of the world's most influential leaders, united by a shared vision for the future. Their collective commitment to addressing global challenges reaffirms the spirit of global cooperation.

A significant milestone achieved during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi was the unanimous endorsement of tourism and culture's pivotal role in sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity. The 'G20 Leaders Declaration' adopted during the summit underlined the significance of the 'Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving SDGs.

Delhi Declaration provides a new direction for tourism sector with G20 Goa Roadmap outlining the challenges, objectives, opportunities and recommendations for tourism sector to achieve sustainable development goals. ‘GOA Roadmap’, the key deliverable of India’s G20 Tourism Track, is a pioneering initiative that provides a blueprint for sustainable global tourism. Goa roadmap, aligned with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, underscores the role of tourism in society, the economy, and environmental stewardship. By focusing on the five interconnected priorities identified and endorsed by the G20 Tourism Working Group - Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs, and Destination Management - the roadmap offers a comprehensive strategy for nations to align their tourism policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

In furtherance of our commitment, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), has launched the G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard. This pioneering initiative will serve as a global repository, showcasing the best practices and case studies of sustainable tourism practices and policies from G20 nations. It aims to be a comprehensive resource, aiding nations and industry stakeholders in their journey towards achieving the SDGs through tourism.

As we move forward, the Ministry of Tourism aims to facilitate the implementation of the GOA Roadmap through education and awareness campaigns to sensitize the State/UT Governments and private stakeholders about incorporating key recommended actions in their operations for the creation of more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism is also launching a national competition on ‘Tourism for Tomorrow’ to identify best practices and case studies aligned with five priorities of G20 Goa roadmap, which have successfully been implemented by States, Destinations and Industry Stakeholders, which can be replicated and scaled up across the country. The competition will be launched on World Tourism Day on September 27.

In another significant development, the G20 leaders’ declaration has further noted the launch of the “Travel for LiFE” initiative, emphasizing its transformative potential in promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

Travel for LiFE program has been inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which is extremely relevant for tourism sector. Travel for LiFE nudges all tourists and tourist businesses to take simple actions, which have tremendous signification for environment protection and climate action.

Ministry of Tourism has aligned its programs and initiatives for promoting sustainable tourism under ‘Travel for LiFE’ program and the campaign will cover the entire tourism ecosystem, motivating and inspiring all actors to contribute in making tourism sector sustainable and responsible. While recognizing the LiFE actions by tourists, the Ministry will also recognize the tourism businesses as TFL certified based on STCI criteria of the Ministry. It will also encourage the tourists and tourism businesses to take a “Travel for LiFE’ pledge, which will reflect their commitment for sustainable practices.

Ministry of Tourism is championing a future that is greener, cleaner, and harmonious. It is our mission to ensure that growth is not just robust but also just, equitable, and sustainable for every individual.

The Ministry of Tourism also envisions transforming and promoting the host cities of the G20 Meetings in India into global MICE destinations for national and international meetings. Our commitment is unwavering, and our resolve is strong. We are poised to lead the way in fostering sustainable tourism practices that will echo across the world for years to come.