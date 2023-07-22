    Menu
    India

    G20 energy ministers discuss phasing down of unabated fossil fuels at Goa meeting

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Panaji: Union minister R K Singh stated that the general consensus of the G20 energy ministers who met in Goa on Saturday was that the use of fossil fuels should be reduced without interruption.

    Singh, who presided over the summit, stated that all of the countries agreed on the need to take action against climate change.

    Different opinions were expressed at the meeting, but the final document stated that some attendees stressed the importance of working to phase down unrestrained fossil fuels through efforts built upon safe, stable, diverse, and reliable supplies of various existing, new, and emerging clean and renewable energy options.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :G20 Goa meeting Union minister R K Singh
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in