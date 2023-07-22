G20 energy ministers discuss phasing down of unabated fossil fuels at Goa meeting

Panaji: Union minister R K Singh stated that the general consensus of the G20 energy ministers who met in Goa on Saturday was that the use of fossil fuels should be reduced without interruption.

Singh, who presided over the summit, stated that all of the countries agreed on the need to take action against climate change.

Different opinions were expressed at the meeting, but the final document stated that some attendees stressed the importance of working to phase down unrestrained fossil fuels through efforts built upon safe, stable, diverse, and reliable supplies of various existing, new, and emerging clean and renewable energy options.—Inputs from Agencies