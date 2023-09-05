G20 dinner invite describes Murmu as 'President of Bharat', triggers political slugfest

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu's invitations to the G20 dinner incorrectly referred to her as the "President of India," instead of the more commonly used "President of Bharat." This caused an outcry on Tuesday, with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to abandon the use of the term "India" altogether.

Sources confirm that the inclusion of Bharat as the country's name in some G20-related documents was intentional.

A spokesman for the governing BJP, Sambit Patra, released a statement on Tuesday night in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat" during his official visit to Indonesia.—Inputs from Agencies