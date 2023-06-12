G20 development ministers meet: No consensus on text relating to Ukraine war

Varanasi: On Monday, host India's efforts to get the Group of Twenty (G20) together to discuss the Russian war in Ukraine were thwarted when a meeting of the G20's development ministers ended in deadlock due to objections from Russia and China.

Footnotes in the 14-paragraph outcome paper and chair's summary made it obvious that Russia and China were the only countries that objected to the allusions to the war in Ukraine.

The G20 development ministers conference, presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed major global development concerns and agreed a seven-year action plan to accelerate progress on the sustainable development objectives through an inclusive pathway that was proposed by India.—Inputs from Agencies