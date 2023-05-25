G20 delegates get traditional welcome on arrival at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun

Dehradun: Delegates attending the G20 meeting scheduled in Uttarakhand's Narendranagar received a warm welcome upon their arrival at the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun on Wednesday.

They were welcomed by playing traditional musical instruments and offered traditional mountain caps along with tilak and garlands.

The topic of the meeting will be "International Anti-Corruption Mechanism".

Earlier on Saturday, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) Vice President Banshidhar Tiwari inspected the beautification works being taken up in Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula area and gave necessary instructions.

Adequate arrangements have been made to showcase the culture of Uttarakhand to foreign delegates of the G-20.

While the grand figure of Bajrang Bali on Janaki Setu will attract the guests, the decoration of the railings and others will add to the attraction, said officials. The Ganga Ghats of the area have also been decorated.

India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. (ANI)