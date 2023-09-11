G20 declaration on Ukraine showed 'convergent consensus' rather than 'divisive consensus'

New Delhi: After India achieved a breakthrough on the divisive topic the day before, official sources claimed on Sunday that the text of the G20 leaders' proclamation on the Ukraine conflict is a "convergent consensus" rather than a "divisive consensus" and could provide a way to resolution of the situation.

The sources added that the complete consensus among the member nations on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance and enchantment.

Emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia played a significant part in the negotiations that led to the G20's surprising consensus on the difficult Ukraine issue, which India managed to hammer out through a series of intense negotiations.—Inputs from Agencies