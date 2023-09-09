G20 Craft Bazaar: Showcasing Uttarakhand's Diverse Handicrafts

New Delhi: A special focus stall from Uttarakhand at the 'G20 Craft Market' in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, as part of the two-day leaders' summit, is all set to exhibit handloom and handicraft products from the state.

"The stall has been set up by the Industries Department of Uttarakhand," MS Sajwan, Deputy Director of the department, said.

“Almora tweed woollen scarves, Dunda shawls, Pithoragarh woollen carpets, wooden replicas of Kedarnath and other religious places, Nainital aipan, Udhamsinghnagar's Moonj grass products, Bageshwar's copper products, natural fibre jackets have been displayed here,” said Sajwan who is the nodal officer of the exhibition. Resident Commissioners of different States and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary PMO visited the stall on Friday.

Uttarakhand Resident Commissioner Ajay Mishra explained to them about all the artefacts and handicrafts displayed at the stall.

Meanwhile, an art exhibition titled 'Roots and Routes' is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi for the spouses of the delegates showcasing Indian textiles, decorative items, and artefacts.

"It is an attempt to curate the scattered pieces representing our culture. The grandiose of our heritage is on display. Showcasing our roots has further enhanced the prestige of our art show. We wanted to put up a world-class exhibition for the world leaders,” the curator of the Exhibition 'Roots and Routes' at NGMA, Raghvendra Singh told ANI.

Also, a fountain show was organised at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, which is the venue for the G20 summit, at Pragati Maidan on Friday. In addition, leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9. Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. —ANI