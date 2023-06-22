G20 countries agree upon role of education as critical enabler of human dignity, empowerment globally: Pradhan

Pune: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that the G20 countries agree on five major areas, including the importance of green transition and digital transformation and the role of education as a critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment around the world.

Pradhan summarised the five conclusions of the G20 Education Ministers' meeting.

The G20 states that "Education plays a critical role in enabling human dignity and empowerment around the world." He told reporters that the nations had reached consensus on the importance of preparing their youth for a "resilient, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future through education."—Inputs from Agencies