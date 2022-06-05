G-23 leader clarifies 'haven't met Rahul Gandhi in 4 yrs' remark

New Delhi: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday issued a clarification over his 'haven't met Rahul Gandhi in the last four years' remark. The Congress G-23 group member said, "He (Rahul) had resigned from his post in the organization...He's opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own way and going across the nation and abroad. Not necessary to meet him every time." Further speaking on it, Chavan said, "There was COVID-19 for two years. Nobody met anyone during that period of time. Even before he resigned from his post in the organization, he used to tell us to meet General Secretary for organization-related work." The former Maharashtra CM has earlier said, "I have met Sonia Gandhi whenever I sought time, but I have not been able to meet Rahul Gandhi for a long time..... I think in four years...There is a complaint that the party leadership is not as accessible as it should be."

Speaking during Chintan Shivir at Udaipur recently, Chavan said that its conduct has enabled the party leaders from across the country to gather and share the issues pertaining to the organization in various states.

"The conduct of the Shivir in itself is big because we could not meet each other for two years. The top Congress leaders from across the country met and put forward their views," said Chavan. Chavan also emphasized the need for the party to win the Assembly polls that are lined up before the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The 'G-23' -- a group of dissident leaders-- is pressing for organisational reforms in the Congress, which has suffered back-to-back electoral setbacks in the past few years.—ANI