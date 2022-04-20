FY21 net tax collection at Rs 9.45L cr, exceeds revised estimates

New Delhi: The provisional figures of direct tax collections for the financial year 2020-21 showed that net collections are at Rs 9.45 lakh crore.

The net collection is around 5 per cent higher than the revised estimates for the 2020-21.

The net direct tax collections include corporation tax (CIT) at Rs 4.57 lakh crore and personal income tax (PIT), including security transaction tax (STT) at Rs 4.88 lakh crore.

"The net direct tax collections represent 104.46% of the Revised Estimates of Rs 9.05 lakh crore of direct taxes for the FY 2020-21," said a Finance Ministry statement.

The gross collection of direct taxes, before adjusting for refunds, for the FY21 stands at Rs 12.06 lakh crore, including corporation tax of Rs 6.31 lakh crore and personal income tax (including STT) of Rs 5.75 lakh crore.

It also includes advance tax of Rs 4.95 lakh crore, tax deducted at source (including Central TDS) of Rs 5.45 lakh crore, self-assessment tax of Rs 1.07 lakh crore, regular assessment tax of Rs 42,372 crore, dividend distribution tax of Rs 13,237 crore and tax under other minor heads of Rs 2,612 crore.

The official statement noted that despite an extremely challenging year, the advance tax collections for FY21 stand at Rs 4.95 lakh crore which shows a growth of approximately 6.7 per cent over the advance tax collections of the immediately preceding fiscal of Rs 4.64 lakh crore.

Further, refunds amounting to Rs 2.61 lakh crore have been issued in the FY21 as against refunds of Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in the FY20, marking an increase of around 42 per cent over the previous financial year.

—IANS