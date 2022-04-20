Future Group Shares Jump after Reliance Deal for Retail Arm

Bengaluru: Shares in Indian conglomerate Future Group's companies jumped on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd said it would buy the group's retail arm in a $3.38 billion deal, including debt.

Future Retail Ltd's shares surged 17% after the deal, which was announced on Saturday. Future Enterprises Ltd jumped 5% and hit an upper price limit.

Future Lifestyle Fashions rose 5%, while Future Consumer Ltd was up 4.8%. Future Supply Chain Solutions jumped 5%.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance, India's most valuable company, were up 1.1% after the deal.

Reliance's grocery and fashion retail businesses will benefit from Future's "strong" brands, analysts at Anique Stock Broking Ltd in Mumbai said in a client note.

Shares in several Indian banks, which reportedly have exposure to the indebted Future Group, also rose on Monday.

Lenders led by Axis Bank Ltd have a total exposure of 160 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) to Future Group, the Mint daily reported.—Reuters