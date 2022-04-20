Future Generali Insurance announces promotion, pay hike for employees

New Delhi: Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) on Tuesday announced promotions, annual increments and variable payouts to all its employees.

FGII, the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, also said there will be no layoffs of employees during these unprecedented and volatile times.

The company also made provision of an immediate relief fund of Rs 50,000 to each of its business-active agents and their families if they are tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

With over 125 branches across India, the company has decided not to compromise on hiring and plans to recruit employees as per the business requirement, it said in a statement.

During this lockdown phase alone, FGII onboarded over 70 employees across various levels using various digital tools for engaging, interviewing, enrolling and inducting, it said.

The company has also taken multiple initiatives towards employee wellness and engagement during the lockdown period including counselling for employees and their families to help them cope with changes brought about by the pandemic such as anxiety, stress or work-life balance, the statement said. PTI