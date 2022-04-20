Furniture Trader Commits Suicide In SSP Office

Bareilly: Anguished with a pretired Inspector and his usurer relative, a furniture trader committed suicide in the SSP office premises, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said here on Thursday.

According to the SPRA here, Hari Prasad Meena (60) residing in the BDA Colony, Kargaina, had taken a sum of about Rs 2 lakh on interest from a retired Inspector's relative Rajiv Saxena, two years back. Hari Prasad Meena had reportedly returned Rs 4 lakh to Mr Saxena but despite that Rajeev and his retired Inspector relative Ashok Kumar said that Hari Prasad still owed them money while they also made him write off his house in their name.

Mr Singh said the perturbed trader reached the SSP office at around 1400 hrs on Wednesday where he reportedly consumed a toxic substance. Although he did not inform anyone about his act, the people present nearby smelt a rat when they spotted the packets of a poison lying there.

Upon receiving information, the SPRA called Mr Meena and assured him of taking action and later sent him to the Subhashnagar police station. But while on his way to the police station, Mr Meena started feeling unwell upon which the police officials admitted him to a hospital where he died, late at night.

Mr Singh said the suicide note recovered from the trader states that he was suffering from stress. Further, the letter states, "I can commit suicide anytime. Following my death, strict action must be taken against the culprits."

The SPRA said a case has been registered against the retired Inspector Ashok Kumar and his relative Rajiv Saxena and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide will also be added to it.

Hari Prasad's son Vijay said both the retired cop and his relative were harassing elderly Hari Prasad for a meagre amount of Rs 15-20,000. He also said that the duo had also come to their home and thrashed his father, two days back. Anguished over the whole incident, Mr Hari Prasad decided to take the extreme step. UNI