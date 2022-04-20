�Funny man� Sajid Khan debuts on Twitter!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan is finally on Twitter. And those who would love to get their funny bone tickled may follow the handle @SimplySajidK , for their daily dose of humour. His sister choreographer- director Farah Khan announced his arrival on the Twitter. Sajid, who has directed the �Housefull� franchise, �Himmatwala� and �Humshakals�, recently started penning columns for DNA. And as one would have guessed it right, this funny Khan, known for his comic genius, delivered hilarious pieces for the publication. On April 8, Farah had hinted about getting her brother on Twitter. Valid points in this 1...http://t.co/vJfzBNcN45.. Time u get on Twitter now Saj Well, now that we have this brother-sister duo on Twitter, there will certainly be no dearth of laughter on the virtual platform.