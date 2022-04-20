Funds Spent For Cleaning Of Ganga And Yamuna Rivers

Government of India launched the Namami Gange Programme in June 2014, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga and its tributaries. The actual releases by Government of India to National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) from the Financial Year 2020-21 to Financial Year 2021-22 (up to 31st January, 2022), is Rs.2,250.00 crores. Out of this, the Releases/Disbursement by NMCG (up to 31stJanuary, 2022), is Rs.2,355.96 crores. The State-wise and year-wise details of amount released/expended by NMCG to State Governments /State Programme Management Groups/Central Public Sector Undertakings(CPSUs)/ Other Executing Agencies. State-wise and year-wise funds released/expended by NMCG are annexed at Annexure-I.Under Namami Gange Programme, a diverse set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of river Ganga have been taken up including waste water treatment, solid waste management, river front management (ghats and crematoria), maintaining continuous flow, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation and Public Participation etc. Namami Gange is a scientific programme based on Ganga River Basin Management Plan (GRBMP) which was prepared by a consortium of 7 IITs led by IIT-Kanpur. Prior to the launch of Namami Gange programme in 2014, only 28 projects existed with a sewage treatment capacity of 462.85 MLD.Under Namami Gange Programme, so far, a total of 364 projects have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 30,853 Cr and 183 projects have been completed and made operational. Out of these 364 projects, 160 projects belong to sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up for creation and rehabilitation of 5024 Million Litres per Day(MLD) of Sewage Treatment Plant(STP) capacity and laying of 5227 km of sewerage network, out of which 76 projects have been completed resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,079 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3860 km sewerage network. Rest of the projects are at various stages of implementation. Apart from the main Ganga Stem, projects are also taken up in 15 tributaries namely Yamuna, Kosi, Saryu, Ramganga, Kali (West), Kali (East), Gomti, Son, Barakar, Hindon, Burhi Gandak, Banka, Damodar, Rispana-Bindal and Chambal. The detailed list of projects sanctioned under Namami Gange programme is enclosed in Annexure-II.Under the Namami Gange Programme, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is carrying out water quality assessment of the River Ganga at 97 locations in 5 main stem States through the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs).As per CPCB data for 2021, the observed water quality of river Ganga indicates that Dissolved Oxygen (DO), which is an indicator of river health has been found to be within acceptable limits of notified primary bathing water quality criteria and is satisfactory to support the ecosystem of the river for almost the entire stretch of the river Ganga. None of the Ganga Stretches are in priority category I to IV and only two stretches are in Category V with Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) ranging between 3-6 mg/l as per CPCB categorization of polluted stretch. The comparison of median data of water quality parameters viz., Dissolved Oxygen(DO), BOD and Faecal coliforms(FC) of year 2014 and 2021 shows that DO (Median) has improved at 31 locations; BOD at 46 locations and FC at 23 locations, respectively.Cleaning of river Ganga is a continuous process and National Mission for Clean Ganga is implementing various projects for conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries. This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.