Fundamentals Of Economy Are Strong: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained.

Presenting the Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the central government has brought a paradigm shift in governance.

She said the government was working for a vibrant economy and "this vibrant India will be a caring society".

"The fundamentals of the economy are strong, ensuring macroeconomic stability. Inflation has been well contained, banks cleaned up, recapatilised. Companies were provided an exit route through IBC. Steps for formalisation of the economy were taken up. GST has been historic," she said.

—ANI