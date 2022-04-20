Fund 'The Wall' or I will shut down the govt: Donald Trump's open threat to Democrats

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was willing to shut down the government if the promises made by the Congress to fund his border wall was not fulfilled by September.

'I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!' Trump tweeted.

I would be willing to "shut down" government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

This comes in the light of similar threats that Trump has issued in the past, with him saying in March that he would be open to "closing up the country for a while" if he was not to get his wall, the CNN reported.

'They don't want the wall. But we're going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while,' Trump said.

Also, in February, Trump said that he'd 'love to see a shutdown' if the government did not focus on immigration.

If a shutdown were to happen, it would be the third such instance in 2018, after a shutdown in January when the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans wrestled with Democrats over protection for 'Dreamers', a group of young immigrants.Another shutdown happened when Kentucky's Republican Senator Rand Paul impeded a spending vote.

The October 2013 shutdown that lasted more than two weeks witnessed more than 800,000 federal employees being furloughed.

Here's what exactly happens during shutdown:

MILITARY: The shutdown doesn't affect the US military's war in Afghanistan or its operations against Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria. All 1.3 million military personnel on active duty would remain on normal duty status. Civilian personnel in nonessential operations are furloughed.

JUSTICE: The Justice Department has many essential workers. Under its shutdown contingency plan, about 95,000 of the department's almost 115,000 staff continue to work.