Fully geared up to conduct free, fair election in Kerala: CEO Meena

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has said that the poll body is fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible election in the state.



"We are fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible elections in Kerala. The date has been announced by the election commission, polling will take on April 6. As far as notification is concerned, it will be issued on March 12," Kerala Chief Electoral Officer told reporter.



"We have issued directions to all the authorities in the state government to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct. Any violation will be taken very seriously." Meena added.

"In the state, we have made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and fair elections because this year as you know that COVID situation in Kerala is a bit serious and for that, we have made a very detailed action plan in consultation with the health department. Detailed guidelines have been issued for the political parties, for voters, officers to maintain the social distancing as well as to provide all the COVID kits at the polling booths," he said.

The CEO added, Political parties also have to comply with all the dos and dont's during the nomination process, campaign, and rallies, meetings, etc.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

According to the Election Commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. The tenure of the Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. (ANI)