Fully faceless indirect tax admin starts at CBIC with e-Office's launch

New Delhi: The CGST and Customs offices across India will soon go completely faceless and paperless with the launch of e-Office application by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The e-office application will begin functioning in 500 CGST and Customs offices from Monday and will be used by over 50,000 officers and staff, making the CBIC one of the largest government departments to automate its internal office procedures.

The launch of e-Office marks a fundamental change in internal office procedures which is so far based on manual handling of files and paper movement, a government statement said. The CBIC expects e-Office would complement its many other IT-led reforms which are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry.

E-office was launched remotely by CBIC Chairman Ajit Kumar in the presence of over 800 senior officers.

The launch of e-Office is one more measure taken by the CBIC in leveraging technology for providing a 'Faceless, Contactless and Paperless' indirect tax administration.

Developed by the NIC and supported by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the e-Office application aims to improve governance by automating the internal processes of handling files and taking decisions within the government.

The e-Office application's main module, eFile, enables on-line file related work, starting from receiving and marking correspondence, operating a file, preparing a draft letter, its approval/signature and dispatch of the signed letter.

The use of e-Office by the rank and file of the CGST and Customs officers in their day to day work would lead to speedier decision making, transparency, accountability, and positive impact on the environment by cutting down the use of paper and printing.

Of particular relevance in the present-day challenging situation arising due to Covid-19 is that e-Office would help avoid contact with physical files, thereby preventing possible transmission of any virus. Also, e-Office ensures enhanced security as no file or document can be altered or destroyed or backdated.

An in-built monitoring mechanism would identify where the files are held up enabling quick disposal and faster decision making. The e-Office is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance of India.