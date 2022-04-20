Fujifilm India TB-Awareness Campaign Reaches Dehradun

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, a leader in diagnostic imaging and medical system technology as part of its National Campaign Drive to increase awareness and eliminate Tuberculosis, takes a step ahead and reaches the cities in Uttarakhand. Under the "Never Stop: Screening to Reduce Diagnostic Delays" campaign, Fujifilm India aims to increase awareness on TB and identify individuals having TB symptoms among vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society by introducing a mobile van with an X-ray facility along with a field team and community volunteers. The mobile Van will cover over 27 locations in 9 states in the next nine months, starting from Delhi.After successfully propagating the awareness regarding the deadly disease and mobilizing communities to take steps for elimination of TB in Delhi, the Van moved to Dadri, Uttar Pradesh and has now arrived in Dehradun. Dr. Tripti Bahuguna, Director-General, Health Services, Ms. Sonika (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission, and Dr Mayank Badola, STO,Dehradun will be flagging off the mobile van specialized to screen TB patients in the selected pockets of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur and Haldwani.In line with the government's mission to make India TB free by 2025, Fujifilm India has launched this campaign in association with National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). Through its existing network of labs, the NTEP will help in TB testing and provide TB medicines as per the program guidelines. The International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union), a global leader in lung health, will provide technical support through the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID iDEFEAT TB Project. The campaign is also a part of the 'Corporate TB Pledge (CTP)', a USAID supported initiative launched with the Government of India in 2019 to galvanize India's corporate sector to combat TB, raise awareness of TB as a curable disease, and, ultimately, improve TB health outcomes.Dr. Tripti Bahuguna, Director General, Health Services, said, “Tuberculosis is a growing and major health concern in India with many people losing their lives every year. Our aim is to make India a tuberculosis free state in the years to come and with the support of our partners, we hope to achieve this goal”.Speaking on the campaign launch, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said, "Tuberculosis is a major and growing health concern in India with many people losing their lives every year. Since, the pandemic TB notifications have suffered immensely as people are now uncertain about the severity of their symptoms. This campaign will help in identifying new TB cases and limiting the spread of the disease. We aim to make India a TB-free state in the coming years, and with the support of our partners, we are confident that we will be able to achieve just that. Our mission 'Never Stop', in association with NTEP will make sure that facilities reach the last corner of the country and we conquer this epidemic.A delay in the diagnosis of TB leads to a higher risk of death and spreads the disease further. Through the campaign, Fujifilm will be offering door-to-door awareness on TB and provide instant interpretation of mobile digital X-rays using Qure.ai's artificial intelligence solution. This community-based TB screening initiative will cater to Truckers/Migrant workers, Slum Dwellers/Rural & Semi-urban populations in Uttarakhand. Other cities in the state, such as Haridwar, Haldwani and Rudrapur will also be covered under this program.