Fuel prices remain unchanged across metros Fuel prices remain unchanged across metros

New Delhi: Diesel price remained unchanged across the four metro cities on Saturday after falling for two consecutive days.

In the national capital, the fuel was priced at Rs 70.46 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre respectively, same as the levels on Friday.

Petrol price was unchanged for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 81.06, Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Transport fuel prices have largely been subdued off late due to incessant fall in global crude oil prices. The Brent crude futures have declined below the $40-per-barrel mark amid continuing uncertainties and weak global demand.

—IANS