FSSAI's Hygiene Rating Scheme is user friendly, tech-enabled

New Delhi: As informed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), FSSAI's Hygiene Rating Scheme is a user driven, technology-enabled scheme applicable to food businesses supplying food directly to consumers either on or off the premise.

Official sources said food businesses are rated on the basis of food hygiene and safety conditions found at the time of inspection and are given a score between (five to one) as per their hygiene and food safety compliance. This scheme has been recently introduced for food service sector such as hotels and restaurants, cafeterias.

The main purpose of this scheme is to allow consumers to make an informed food choice about where to eat and inculcate right eating habits, encourage food businesses to adopt high hygiene standards and to sustain them so as to showcase the same to their consumers.

In addition, there is already a Regulation namely the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses), Regulations, 2011 to check the reuse of cooking oil by the caterers. In the said regulation, the following guidelines are provided re-use of cooking oil should be avoided; in case of reheating of oil, use maximum three times to avoid the formation of trans-fat. It is ideal to use once, if possible, the sources added.

Re-heating and reuse of oil should be avoided as far as possible. Avoid using left over oil wherever possible. However, vegetable oil having developed Total Polar Compound more than 25 per cent shall not be used.

The FSSAI has also launched a new initiative 'Repurpose Used Cooking Oil' which is an ecosystem that will enable the collection and conversion of used cooking oil to bio-diesel. FSSAI has issued directions on 30th January, 2019 requiring Food Business Operators (FBOs), whose consumption of edible oils for frying is more than 50 liters per day, to maintain usage records and dispose the used cooking oil to authorised aggregators for being delivered to bio-diesel manufacturers.

—UNI