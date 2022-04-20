FSLs In UP Lack Technical Staff, Equipment: CAG

Lucknow: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) report has found that there is a shortage of modern equipment and technical staff in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Ghaziabad. The report on Modernisation of Forensic Science Laboratories(FSL), which was tabled in the UP Assembly last week, states that as per the norms, examination of samples should be completed within a week and report be submitted in the court in 14 days but the pending cases at Lucknow, Agra and Varanasi FSLs has increased from 6,617 in January 2011 to 15,052 in March. FSL , Lucknow has the highest number of pending samples from 1342 in January 2011 to 7671 in December 2015 with maximum of 4113 of DNA samples. However in its reply, the state government stated that even though many more new laboratories and many more sections in various FSLs were opened in recent years, in the absence of new recruitment as well as dependency on old technical staff, pendency of samples has increased. The report said that the Director FSL had also accepted the facts and stated that the reason for huge pendency were shortage of required technical and other staff in FSLs, lack of equipment/ kit and chemicals in serology and DNA sections in FSL Lucknow. The CAG report said that record of four FSLs in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Ghaziabad revealed that overall shortage of technical staff increased from 47 per cent in 2012-13 to 67 per cent in 2015-16. Similar was the situation in the district field units established in all 75 districts ,where technical staff is only 31 per cent of the total sanctioned posts. Surprisingly, in districts like Deoria, Kushinagar and Sonebhadra, there are no technical staff while in Sitapur, Mathura and Pratapgarh districts, only junior lab assistants have been posted. The report while giving details about the shortage of the equipment, says that in 2011-12 and 2012-13 not a single equipment was purchased, while between 2012-14 to 2015-16, against the sanction of Rs 53.55 crore for equipment, only Rs 24.10 crore were utilised while rest money was surrendered.



--UNI