FSL Team Reaches Ghazipur Border Days After Farmers' Tractor Parade Turned Violent

New Delhi: A team of Forensic Science Laboratory reached Delhi''s Ghazipur border on Friday, three days after the farmers'' tractor parade turned violent, leaving 394 security personnel injured and one agitator dead, officials said.

The team is collecting the forensic evidences at the Ghazipur border, they said.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent as protesters deviated from routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Police on Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the "conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence.

Police have so far registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence, adding that lookout notices have been issued against 44 people, which include most of the farmer leaders. Delhi border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday. The Delhi Police along with the paramilitary force has been deployed at the borders. —PTI