FSDL in talks with Kerala, Goa to explore idea of hosting ISL

Kolkata: During the All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee meeting on Tuesday, FSDL representatives apprised the committee of the same.

The committee also tentatively decided to host the 2020-21 I-League in Kolkata provided the state association, the Indian Football Association (IFA), obtains the necessary approval from the state government.

"The committee tentatively decided to host the 2020-21 I-League at Kolkata provided the State Association obtains the necessary approval in writing from the State Government," the AIFF said in a statement.

The committee, chaired by AIFF senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, also deliberated on the dates for the kick-off of various youth league competitions, and unanimously felt that a final decision on venue, and dates of all leagues would be taken soon keeping adherence to government guidelines pertaining to operational and medical guidelines in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also said that the committee tentatively proposed to hold the 2nd division league from the third week of September taking into consideration the transfer window, which would end on October 20, 2020.

This would provide adequate time for the champion club clubs to strengthen their team for the next edition of the I-League. The date decided to take a decision regarding the holding of the 2nd division tournament is August 14.

Furthermore, in reference to the current pandemic situation, and in regards to the AIFF Academy Accreditation, the Committee decided to be lenient and go by last year's ratings to the 84 clubs who had participated last edition for the AIFF Academy Accreditation.

However, in perspective to the 50 new applicants, the Committee decided that there would be an inspection, the process of which would be intimated to the academies soon.

However, the Committee stressed that "this is a one-off case and from 2021-22, there would be physical inspections by the relevant authorities."

In respect to the club licensing criteria, the AIFF are in talks with the Asian Football Confederation for certain exemptions to the ISL and I-League clubs in view of the prevalent pandemic situation.

Furthermore, the planned Futsal league which was supposed to be organised in the first-week of September may be postponed to a later convenient date.

The AIFF doesn't want the inaugural edition to be played behind closed doors and hence, are currently looking at a later window for the competition. The committee also lauded the various clubs for their interest in participation.

— IANS