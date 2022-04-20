Frustration Sets In As Covid Infections & Deaths Keep Multiplying At A Rapid Pace In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 5, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,811 on Monday as 547 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 96,296 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,201. The state's toll rose to 1,729 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 1,585. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 323. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further came down to 93.66 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 224 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 194, 51 and 33 respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 16 Tehri Garhwal, 2 each in Almora, Chamoli and Rudraprayag, 1 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 0 (Nil) each in Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.