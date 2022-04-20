Frustrated over His 'Tipsy Ways', Woman Poisons Son, Then Chops up His Body and Scatters It around Town

Theni (TN): In a macabre incident in Tamil Nadu, an engineer was allegedly poisoned to death by his mother before she chopped him into pieces, apparently frustrated over his tipsy ways, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place near neighbouring Cumbum.

The headless torso of the victim Vigneswaran, in his late 20s, was earlier found with his limbs chopped. The police investigated the matter after registering a case. They said the body parts were strewn in different parts of the town.

Police said inquiries revealed that a woman and a man were seen dumping something in a gunny bag at the location. They then accessed CCTV visuals and questioned the mother of the victim who admitted to her alleged crime, they added.

The woman was apparently frustrated over her son's tipsy ways as he had often created a ruckus in an inebriated state. The victim is said to have faced disciplinary action in his workplace after being found drunk at his job. He was allegedly also involved in a few cases of theft, said the police.

When Vigneswaran came home on Sunday, his mother served him poison-laced food and he died after consuming it, police said.

The woman later severed the head from the body and chopped off the limbs with a machete before dumping them elsewhere, they said.

The police said an investigation is on to find out who helped her to dispose of the body.

