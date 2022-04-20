Frustrated Mamata Unleashed Her Goons To Attack Shah's Roadshow, Alleges U'khand BJP

Dehradun: BJP's Uttarakhand unit Wednesday accused TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of "unleashing her goons" to attack a roadshow by its national president Amit Shah and said the act bore testimony to her "growing frustration" in the face of impending defeat and her "dictatorial" approach.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

"Mamata Banerjee is frustrated as her party is heading for a defeat at the hands of the BJP in West Bengal. She also seems to have lost her balance seeing the growing popularity of the BJP. Out of sheer despair, the TMC boss unleashed her goons on the streets of Kolkata to attack BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow," Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt said in a statement here.

Citing a threat to Shah's life in West Bengal, Bhatt said he would not have escaped unharmed if the central forces had not rescued him. "The TMC vandals hurled stones at BJP workers and indulged in arson to disrupt the BJP's historic roadshow. The situation in West Bengal is serious and shows Mamata Bannerjee's dictatorial attitude," Bhatt said. Accusing the TMC supremo of using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP national president out of frustration, he said this is a "clear indication" of the imminent fall of her government.

Bhatt also rued the cancellation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally scheduled Wednesday in Kolkata as the administration did not allow the stage to be erected for the purpose. The BJP leader warned that people will "teach the TMC a lesson" in the Lok Sabha polls and urged the Election Commission to take stern action against the "anarchic elements" in West Bengal to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. PTI