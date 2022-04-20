Frontline COVID-19 Warriors To Get Rs 4 Lakh Insurance In U'khand

Dehradun: Frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus in Uttarakhand will get an insurance coverage of Rs 4 lakh each. The scheme, approved by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday, will cover 68,457 such workers, according to an official statement. An amount of Rs 17.02 crore of the Chief Minister Relief Fund will be spent on the scheme in one year, it said. The scheme will cover 22,523 police personnel, 7988 sanitation workers, 14595 anganwadi workers, 14376 anganbadi sahayikas, 4924 mini anganbadi sahayikas, 464 supervisors, 78 CDPOs,nine DPOs, 3000 personnel of GMVN and KMVN, besides 500 SEOC/DEOC. Health department personnel have already been covered by a scheme announced by the Centre. PTI