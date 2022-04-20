Front Will Oppose Everyone Of The Family Except Mulayam In LS Polls: Shivpal

Lucknow: Shivpal Singh Yadav, the warring uncle of the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the Samajwadi Secular Front except for `Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will not support any candidate even if he or she is from the family in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, Yadav met senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwati Singh and sought his blessings.

``We are busy expanding our base and more people and leaders are willing to join the Secular Morcha. Our new political party will play a significant role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We will play a prominent role in strengthening the secular block against the BJP," said Shivpal Yadav here on Saturday adding ``the time for patch-up or any understanding with SP leadership has gone. I have waited for two good years before taking this decision''.

After breaking away from his nephew-led Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav has begun from the ground. From convincing disgruntled Samajwadi's to join his party to initiating social media campaigns for bringing more youths into the fold, Yadav has been busy in 'party strengthening exercises' recently.

Yadav had announced to float his new outfit, Samajwadi Secular Morcha, after failing to reach a consensus with his nephew and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Since then he has been working round the clock to prepare for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a clear agenda of cutting into the vote bank of the Samajwadi party. According to sources, the preparations to make his party's presence felt in UP politics are in full swing and leaders from all over the state are visiting Shivpal Yadav everyday at his house in Lucknow.

Remembering his days with SP patriarch, Yadav said, "I had also washed clothes of 'netaji' (Mulayam). I always helped everyone but was cheated many times. I can tolerate 'chori' (theft) but not 'dakaiti' (dacoity)." The leader said he would fight for "social justice" through the Morcha. There is no point "re-considering" the decision to quit the SP, he reiterated.

Sources in Shivpal camp say that the ground work is being done. Names of the office bearers of the new party are being finalised, while two spokespersons' lists are already out, the district units and office bearers names will also be finalised soon. By mid-October, formalities related to registration of the party will be completed.

Even Yadav is not wasting a single minute and is reaching out to senior and important politicians on a day to day basis. The support team at Yadav's house at Vikramaditya Marg is busy with work from social media campaigns to taking care of the workers who are turning up to meet their leader. UNI