From the land of Ram & Krishna, I've come to pay respects to Ramkrishna Paramhansa: Yogi

Kolkata (The Hawk): It is rare to see chief minister of one state visit another so often. But when one sees Uttar Pradesh chief minister crisscrossing the districts of West Bengal as a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is understandable.



On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in the West Bengal, including Nandigram, where the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her one-time loyalist and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Nandigram goes to polls on April 1.

Pointing out the anomalies in West Bengal, Adityanath said, "West Bengal has a rich history. This is the very land, where Swami Vivekananda was born, who had said, 'Say with pride that I'm a Hindu'. This is also the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore,w ho wrote India's national anthem and also the land of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, who wrote Vande Mataram. It was the slogan, our freedom fighters used to call out before they laid down their lives. This is also the land of the brave Netaji Subhash Chadra Bose and SP Mookherjee, who was the founder of Jana Sangha party. This is also the land of pilgrimage. But, look at it now, what has it become. It is land of corruption and violence. After we come to power in Bengal, we will bring the culprits to book."

He pointed out that the cyclone Amphan relief money, sent from the Centre, never reached the affected people. "The money never reached for whom it was meant for. In Bengal no progress has happened in all these years," said Adityanath.

The UP CM, at Nandigram said, "I belong to the land where, lord Ram and Krishna were born. And I've come to pay my respects to the land, where the great saint Ramkrishna Paramhansa was born."

Echoing similar sentiments, country's defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was also campaigning in the state, said, "The land where one could hear Rabindrasangeet being played in every household, now hears bombs exploding and people being killed in violence."

There was tension in Purulia, where the police stopped BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's road show at Raghunathpur, while two other shows of his went ahead as scheduled. Talking about the incident, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, "The turnout at BJP leaders' rallies has made the chief minister of Bengal nervous. That is the reason she is resorting to such measures. The road show had all the permissions but the local police did not agree with it and stopped it from happening."

The day also saw Union home minister Amit Shah addressing public rallies in the state. At one of the rallies, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not scared of Didi's call of 'khela hobe'. "She keeps asking khela hobe? Does she think she is going to scare us with her slogan? We are not scared. In a land, where kids learn to play football from a very early age, who is going to be scared of her call?" said Shah.

Whereas, the Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee, who too held four public rallies, said that the BJP has realised that they will lose the polls. She accused the BJP of playing an unfair game in the elections.

On the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred seven IAS and IPS officers and barred them from any election-related duty, the chief minister said the BJP may playing such games of transferring officers as they know their fate already that they are going to lose the battle in Bengal. "Whatever tricks you may play, you will get what you deserve," she said.