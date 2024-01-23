From the Himalayas to the ocean, there is a voice of Lord Ram, kalpana created History

Uttarakhand's Daughter, Kalpana, Creates History with a Deep Dive! From Ayodhya's Celebrations to the Depths of the Indian Ocean, a Military Family's Pride Unfolds.

On the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya, Kalpana, a daughter of Uttarakhand made history by embarking on a scuba diving adventure, in the Indian Ocean. She carried the revered flag of Shri Ram with devotion and courage. Excitedly Kalpana shared her anticipation of encountering Ramlala. Expressed her desire to personally witness the image of Lord Ram on Ram Navami alongside her parents.



Kalpana comes from a family in Village Dwarason in Bageshwar district. Despite being she felt an inner calling to contribute something meaningful for Lord Ram. Overcoming an ailment she was determined to fulfill her resolution of exploring the depths of the sea with Lord Rams ensign before Ramlalas idol consecration.



"I feel blessed by Lord Ram " exclaimed Kalpana urging everyone to spread kindness on this occasion. Sharing her experience she described how a simple invocation of Lord Rams name on a Saturday morning paved the way for her to dive 30 feet into the sea, for this event.



This is not the time that Kalpana has showcased her spirit through daring endeavors.

In the past she went scuba diving, on the Tricolor as a way to celebrate the success of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Mission Chandrayaan 3. Currently she is working for a company while being in the Maldives.



Captain Harish Singh Mehra (Retd) and Hema Mehra, who are Kalpanas parents expressed happiness about their daughters achievement. Captain Mehra mentioned that they are getting ready for Diwali celebrations in January, which coincides with the installation of Lord Rams idol in Ayodhya. He is eagerly looking forward to the familys visit to see Ramlala when Kalpana comes home during her holidays.



Kalpana developed a love for swimming during her time in the Naval Corps of NCC, in Nainital. It eventually became both her passion and profession. Coming from a family with a background Kalpanas grandfather, Lacham Singh also served in the army.

