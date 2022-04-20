From Sangla to Mount Everest: Shoolini hosts mountaineer Amit Negi

Shimla (The Hawk): Amit Kumar Negi, a mountaineer from Batseri village of Sangla, Kinnaur who recently scaled the Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, said one must not lose hope from failures and must persevere to strive for success.

Negi was participating in the Yogananda Guru Talk series, organised by Shoolini University, where young achievers are invited to share their experiences with the faculty and students.

Negi talked about his journey that took him from his small village to the top of the world. He said the journey was not easy, with many ups and downs. He lost out on a chance to be a part on Everest team in 2012 despite being a top performer in a pre -Everest expedition in 2012, for instance. But he persevered and did not lose hope and continued his training with mountaineering institutes. Negi is also a national level volleyball player and his interest in sports helped him with his physical fitness.

Negi recalled the exhilarating experience of being on the top of the summit. “It was beyond words,” he said, “I remember thanking God and thanking the mountain for giving me the beautiful moment” He had carried a picture of his family members with him as he wanted to be with him there in that moment. He also shared some videos of the arduous climb which included one where a cyclone struck and they were forced to retreat to a lower camp.

Negi emphasised the importance of preserving the mountains and appealed to the youth to plant more tress and treat nature with more respect so that the future generations could also enjoy its glory and splendour. His next goal, he said, was to scale the highest peaks in the other continents. He mentioned that Alex Honnold, the famous rock climber from the USA and Nimsdai, the record holding veteran mountaineer as his role models.

The students and faculty wished him good luck for his future endeavours and were truly inspired by his story. Negi promised to carry the banner of Shoolini University to the next summit he scales!