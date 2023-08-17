From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Check out celebs who attend screening of ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’

Mumbai: Popular singer AP Dhillon's docuseries got much attention from Bollywood with superstars like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh becoming part of the special screening of ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’.

Salman chose to wear a grey T-shirt with grey jeans. He grabbed the eyeballs with his casual look. AP Dhillon, the host, wore a multi-colour tye-dye jacket, matching t-shirt, and trousers.





Ranveer as usual stunned every with his style statement. He opted for an off-white suit and teamed it up with a neckpiece and enormous sunglasses.





Mrunal Thakur added the perfect oomph to the party with her presence. She looked gorgeous in her green bodycon dress.



Malaika Arora was also spotted at the event.



MC Stan, Sonnalli Seygall, and Guneet Monga were also among the attendees. Actor Lulia Vantur, singer Harrdy Sandhu, actor Avneet Kaur, and rapper Shinda Kahlo graced the screening.









Tanuj Virwani also marked attendance.



AP Dhillon's rumored girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu also arrived with him. She looked attractive in her red dress.



Badshah, King and MC Stan also joined AP Dhillon's screening.





Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar were also among the attendees. Nysa Devgn is seen gracing the event.





Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon is all set to introduce his fans to his life journey from Amritpal Singh Dhillon to becoming AP Dhillon across the globe via a docuseries, ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’.

The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed. 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', the project will be out on Prime Video. (ANI)