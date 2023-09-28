From new Parliament building to passage of Women's Reservation Bill: How stars aligned last week

New Delhi [India]: Last week marked a historic chapter in India's journey as the nation witnessed many momentous events from the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill also called Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

On September 17, the Indian flag was hoisted at the new Parliament building and the date was doubly special as it marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a fitting tribute to a leader, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny.

The first session at the New Parliament building was held on September 18 which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi.

On September 20, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Lok Sabha which was Rishi Panchami and also the birth anniversary of Vakil Saheb who is respected a lot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage. The amendments moved by opposition members were negatived and there was also voting on clauses of the bill.

On September 21, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Rajya Sabha which marks the PM’s birthday according to the Hindu calendar.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against.

The Bill was passed in the two Houses by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House “present and voting”. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building.

—ANI